WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have located the mother of a young girl who was dropped off at a daycare Thursday morning in West Park.

Deputies responded to the daycare located at 3900 S.W. 40th Ave. after being notified that a child was left there.

The girl, believed to be named Malaya, is said to be around two or three years old.

Witnesses reported that a male driving a dark-colored vehicle left her at the facility. Surveillance video confirmed the depiction of the vehicle.

Daycare security cameras show a man entering the daycare and dropping off the girl. It is unclear if the man had any contact with the daycare staff.

BSO officials said the girl was safe with deputies as they searched for her family.

“At this point, Malaya, last I heard, is under the care of our deputies. You can see in the photos how well she’s dressed, but she does not go to that school and she’s not registered. She’s in good health and we just need to find her family or guardians,” said BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro.

Just after 5 p.m., deputies confirmed they had successfully located the child’s mother.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear and it is unknown if anyone will face any charges.

