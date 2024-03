POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have ended their search for an 84-year-old woman who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Annie Ruth Sands was located, Friday.

She was last seen Thursday in the 800 block of Northwest 30th Avenue at around 9 a.m.

