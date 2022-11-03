WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has located the parents of a child who was found wandering alone in West Park.

According to BSO, the three-year-old boy was found near Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 58th Avenue just before 9 a.m.

The child, who goes by Jayden, appeared to be in good health when he was found by deputies.

His parents are now speaking with investigators.

Broward Sheriff’s Office West Park District deputies have located a child wandering near S.W. 41 St. & S.W. 58 Ave. in West Park. Detectives say the child calls himself Jayden and appears to be in good health. Call 954-764-HELP (4357) with info. pic.twitter.com/h2fmU1fmo3 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) November 3, 2022

