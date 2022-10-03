LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office have located the parents of a 5-year-old boy who was dropped off at the wrong school.

BSO was notified about a child who was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes around 9 a.m., Monday.

According to the school’s records, the young boy did not appear to be registered at the school.

The 5-year-old was being cared for by the Child Protective Investigation Section.

CPIS is investigating this incident.

