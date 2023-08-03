POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities found a teenage girl who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 13-year-old girl Varsha Calloway was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 25, around 3:45 a.m., along the 700 block of Southwest Ninth Street.

Officials said she was found on Friday and is in good health.

