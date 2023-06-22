TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Jenee Richardson was last seen near the 8500 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, at around 7:30 p.m., June 13.

Richardson stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

BSO says she was found unharmed and has been reunited with her family.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.