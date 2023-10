DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located a 15-year-old who has gone missing from Deerfield Beach.

On Friday morning, officials reported that she was found safely.

We appreciate those who have taken the time to share this story to aid in the search for this teenager.

