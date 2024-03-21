FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have ended their search for a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from unincorporated Central Broward.

According to BSO detectives, Troy Williams was located in Fort Lauderdale, Friday morning.

He has since been reunited with his family.

Williams was last seen around 7 a.m. on Friday, March 15, near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Terrace, near Fort Lauderdale.

