FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial for Scot Peterson, a former school resource officer accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, continued.

On Thursday, prosecutors brought in Broward Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Samaroo to testify. Samaroo has 30 years of experience and has helped create different types of training for law enforcement.

The prosecution is attempting to paint a picture that Peterson went through several different training courses, both in the classroom and live active training, that should have prepared him for the shooting that took place at the school.

“Your job as law enforcement is the mere presence, is to disrupt their mindset, to change their game plan,” Samaroo said.

“Does that mean to go towards the sound of gunshots?” an attorney asked.

“Yes,” Samaroo said.

“Does that mean you must know precisely where the gunshot is coming from?” an attorney asked.

“No, it does not,” Samaroo said.

Peterson’s attorney said his client did not know where the gunfire came from.

Seventeen people died during the shooting.

Prosecutors charged Peterson with seven counts of felony child neglect. He faces a total of 11 charges, and, if convicted, faces prison time.

