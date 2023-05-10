LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Lauderdale Lakes spoke out about a recent string of shootings in the area. Only one of three shootings has a suspect.

Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Veronica Edwards Phillips addressed the shootings Wednesday morning in hopes of easing residents’ fears.

“We refuse to live in fear here in the City of Lauderdale Lakes,” Phillips said. “We are diligently working with law enforcement to ensure that our community remains safe, that it is a safe place to live, a safe place to work and a safe place to recreate with our children.”

Last Thursday was the apparent end to a dangerous week after three consecutive days of shootings in broad daylight.

There was an incident along Oakland Park Boulevard where one driver pulled into a fire station. A bullet hole was seen on the car’s passenger side rear door.

“A white Altima and a black Altima road rage, and they were shooting at each other,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

A man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a person of interest was stopped and questioned in Fort Lauderdale.

Last Wednesday, a woman was shot in her car, in another case of suspected road rage, near North State Road 7 and Northwest 38th Street, in front of an elementary school.

Deputies on Tuesday released surveillance video of what looked like a black Mercedes they believe was involved in the shooting.

And last Tuesday, a man was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight inside a Walmart. The person believed responsible was arrested.

The violent and deadly week has left a community outraged and law enforcement departments are now beefing up their patrols.

“To make sure that the community feels safe, we’ve actually conducted increased traffic enforcement on the 441 corridor, as well as Oakland Park Boulevard corridor, to make sure that we are out being aggressive as it relates to traffic incidents, and also to make sure that we can help curtail some of the road rage incidents that may be going on,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Capt. Warnell Phillips.

If you have any information on the two road rage incidents, you are urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

