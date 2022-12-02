FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firetruck was left charred after a fire broke out in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened Thursday night off Southwest 34th Street.

One of the Broward Sheriff’s Office ladder trucks caught on fire while parked in a service bay.

The truck was destroyed and some equipment nearby suffered smoke damage.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

