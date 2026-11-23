FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 was shot in an ambush, video provided by BSO captures the danger he encountered on duty.

Infrared video shows the tense night in a Cooper City neighborhood last Thursday that left K-9 Scuba, his deputy and the armed suspect injured.

Overhead cameras capture Scuba’s bravery. He is seen running toward the armed man as several deputies with their guns drawn stand behind him.

Even when the armed man fires toward the K-9, the gunfire doesn’t deter him. The K-9 charged at the man, retaining him and putting him on the ground, according to deputies.

“Scuba didn’t stop fighting. Suspect opened fire, struck him, and he still did his job. He went after — he retained and put the suspect down on the ground — giving our handler a tactical advantage where he can be able to step up and engage and neutralize this threat,” said BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Deputies surrounded the Sterling Springs neighborhood in Cooper City at 4 a.m. after reports of a burglary. Ring camera shows Scuba and his handler searching for the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Michael Whitehead.

Moments after finding their suspect, shots are fired.

“This suspect set them up in an ambush position, and quite frankly, anytime an officer is engaged in an ambush position, we’re only hoping to survive it,” said Tony.

A short time later, cellphone video captured Whitehead in the water with his hands up as deputies aimed their weapons at him. He was ultimately pulled from the water and placed in handcuffs.

“In this particular case, we not only survived, but we also won,” said Tony.

Scuba’s handler was quickly released from the hospital. Still, the K-9 remained at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital for a few days under close veterinary care as he recovered from a gunshot wound near his left leg.

Photos released by BSO show Scuba during his recovery.

On Sunday, Scuba was released from the hospital. 7News cameras captured fellow deputies clapping in joy as the K-9 walks out of the hospital and hops into the back of a police cruiser to return home.

Deputies say Scuba is expected to be OK and will return to duty sometime in the future.

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