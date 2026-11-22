HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy K-9 is set to be released from the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital after being shot while in the line of duty.

The dog, named Scuba, was critically injured after being shot in Cooper City while investigating a burglary alongside his deputy handler on Nov. 19.

Since then, deputies said that Scuba is now in stable condition.

BSO thanked the community for its outpouring of support as the dog continues on the road to recovery.

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