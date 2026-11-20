HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office police K-9 is fighting to recover after getting shot in the line of duty on Thursday.

The K-9 officer, Scuba, was investigating a burglary alongside his deputy handler when both came under fire.

Surveillance videos show the deputy and Scuba searching the Sterling Springs neighborhood in Cooper City around 4 a.m. while an unknown man wandered around homes and another man in all white ran down the street.

Moments later, shots were fired.

Scuba, the deputy and the man they encountered were all hit.

Scuba was critically injured, and is now being closely watched by veterinarians at the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital.

The deputy was injured as well, getting hit in the leg, but has since been released from the hospital.

As the deputy and dog were taken away for treatment, the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Michael Whitehead, ended up in the water.

Cell phone video showed him with his hands up before he was pulled out of the water and taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital to be checked out, where he remains as of late Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the BSO wrote: “We are grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and concerns for K-9 Scuba’s recovery.”

The BSO posted pictures on social media and explained the dog is in critical but stable condition. They also shared that Scuba did well overnight.

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