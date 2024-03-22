POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a child to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 1700 block of Northwest Fourth Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

Responding deputies located the juvenile suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Paramedics transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries listed as not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured a group of deputies gathered at the scene near Hunters Manor Park.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit detectives are currently investigating this incident.

Officials urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

