WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting in a Wilton Manors neighborhood has led to an investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the Wilton Manors Police Department responded to a shooting report in the 500 block of Northwest 28th Court, shortly before 11 p.m. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they discovered a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to friends of the victim, the deceased is 44-year-old Arland Cata.

Charles Fencher, a neighbor who heard the gunshots, said initially, he was unsure of the loud noises he heard.

“The first thing I thought, you know, neighbors, whatever,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Naw, can’t be fireworks. That sounds like gunshots.'”

Another neighbor said that although he never heard a gunfire in his life, he knew it was a gunshot.

“I don’t know if it’s a good house or a bad house,” said Fencher. “Like something was going on down there.”

The BSO Homicide Unit has taken control of the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.