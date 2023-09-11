WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting in a Wilton Manors neighborhood has led to an investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the Wilton Manors Police Department responded to a shooting report in the 500 block of Northwest 28th Court, shortly before 11 p.m. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they discovered a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was a single father with two children, was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after. Police also said that his children were home at the time of the shooting.

According to friends of the victim, the deceased is 44-year-old Arland Cata.

Cata’s friends said he and his children were at the home in Wilton Manors that Cata was renting.

“His sisters, his mom, his dad, everybody loves him, everybody is hurt right now,” said his friends.

Charles Fencher, a neighbor who heard the gunshots, said initially, he was unsure of the loud noises he heard.

“The first thing I thought, you know, neighbors, whatever, I said, ‘Naw, can’t be fireworks. That sounds like gunshots,'” Fencher said.

Another neighbor said that although he never heard a gunfire in his life, he knew it was a gunshot.

“I don’t know if it’s a good house or a bad house,” said Fencher. “Like something was going on down there.”

Fencher also said he saw firetrucks and police vehicles arrive at the home.

Cata’s children are under the care of other family members, according to the victim’s friends.

“They’re very traumatized,” said one of Cata’s friends. “All they know is their dad. Every time we come here, they’re with their dad.”

The BSO Homicide Unit has taken control of the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.