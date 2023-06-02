POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Pompano Beach that led to road closures and even stopped a Brightline train.

On Friday morning, BSO deputies closed off the northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway, between Northeast Third Street and Northeast Sixth Street.

Just south of the scene, a Brightline train was also stopped, but police have not confirmed if it was involved in the collision.

As a result of the incident, travelers taking the Brightline train into the Pompano Beach area should expect delays.

Drivers have been advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.