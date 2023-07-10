WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a woman was shot and killed in West Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 5500 block of Southwest 18th Street after receiving a call of shots fired, at around 10 p.m., Saturday.

First responders arrived to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday night, there is no word from detectives on a possible shooter.

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

