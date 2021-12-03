DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating online posts referencing shootings at Deerfield Beach High School and other schools.

An increased police presence could be seen at Deerfield Beach High School, Friday morning.

One message from Instagram showed a direct message reading, “People are saying today was just a warning tmrw is the real deal.”

Another Instagram close friends story had a lengthy message about another student reading in part, “He was gonna shoot them along with the school, which he had actual pictures that show possession of a gun.”

Another direct message conversation was posted where one user wrote, “They sayin Deerfield middle next I heard from friends that go to Deerfield middle that it gonna be a group of 4,” and, “Yeah they sayin it gonna be worse than Stoneman Douglas I hope the BSO take these threats seriously.”

An Instagram page affiliated with DBHS posted a story on that reads in part, “DBHS is aware of a social media post circulating online. #BSO continues to investigate posts and origins. At this time there has been no substantiated threat to the school. Safety/security is a priority, there will be additional law enforcement on campus [Friday].”

The principal of DBHS said no new threats were made on Friday.

Additional threats were made toward New River Middle School in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.