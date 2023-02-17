FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport following a shooting.

The scene happened along the west side of the airport on Perimeter Road, Friday morning.

A Mercedes was the focus of the investigation as it was riddled with bullets.

7News captured bullet holes in the windshield of the vehicle and on the driver’s side door.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene and blocked off the area to investigate.

Due to this incident, authorities are not letting unauthorized vehicles through so, drivers should seek an alternate route.

