LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting outside of a nightclub in Lauderdale Lakes led to a large police presence as they investigated the scene, Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives were outside of the VYPZ nightclub, located on State Road 7 near Northwest 44th Street, where yellow evidence markers were on the ground.

According to BSO’s public information officer, 911 dispatchers received a call shortly after 2:19 a.m. where deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the scene. Deputies found a man suffering gunshot wounds on the scene and was later pronounced deceased on the scene by paramedics.

Authorities also said a woman suffering from injuries drove herself to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is expected to be OK.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots from inside the establishment and saw a crowd of people run outside the establishment to safety.

Chairs, purses, and drinks were seen scattered on the ground.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

