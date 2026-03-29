FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting, and found 1 person with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened Saturday morning off Southwest 30th Terrace and 3rd Street.

Paramedics took the person to a nearby hospital.

BSO’s Violent Crime and Crime Scene units are currently investigating the incident.

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