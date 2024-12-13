TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating reports of a shooting in a Tamarac neighborhood.

BSO units responded to a home along the 5000 block of Northwest 50th Street, Thursday night.

The call came in as a shooting. As of 10:45 p.m., it remains unclear whether or not anyone is shot.

7News cameras captured deputies with their long guns out as they investigated the incident.

Details of the investigation remain limited.

Several blocks in the neighborhood have been blocked by BSO SUVs.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.