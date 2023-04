LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about a student who brought a gun to school.

On Tuesday, deputies arrived at Park Lakes Elementary School, located at 3925 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Police have been contacted for more information.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.