LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible shooting outside of a nightclub in Lauderdale Lakes led to a large police presence as they investigated the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives were outside of the VYPZ nightclub, located on State Road 7 near Northwest 44th Street, where yellow evidence markers were on the ground.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots from inside the establishment and saw a crowd of people run outside to safety.

Chairs, purses, and drinks were seen scattered on the ground.

Dispatcher audio revealed that when police arrived on the scene they found a victim on the ground and more gunshots were fired before the shooter drove off. Police have not confirmed any injuries as a result of this incident.

Details of the incident are limited but law enforcement officers are working to figure out what occured.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for more information.

