LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood after reports of a shooting.

On Monday morning, investigators were on the scene at the 3000 block of 29th Street were residents were seen sitting outside of their homes.

According to dispatcher radio, the first call about the shooting came in around 3 a.m. when someone reported that a house in the area was shot at. The caller also added that someone might have been shot.

Officials have confirmed that one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the violent crimes unit is investigating the scene as they collect evidence of the crime.

BSO officials have been contacted for details regarding this incident.

