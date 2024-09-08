PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating what they described as a possible online threat to several Broward County schools.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Plantation High School and Middle School were among the schools that were threatened on Saturday after someone on social media posted alarming messages.

One of the posts includes a picture of a hand holding a gun and the caption, “Can’t wait to show y’all what y’all deserve.”

BSO detectives said they are investigating the possible threat. They released a statement that reads in part:

This afternoon, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit (TMU) received information regarding a post on a social media app containing a possible threat against several schools across Broward County in different cities. BSO’s TMU and Real Time Crime Center detectives are working with various law enforcement agencies to investigate the possible threat.”

The statement goes on to say:

“BSO reminds the public that making school threats is no joke. Under Florida law, whether it is said aloud, written in text, or posted on social media, an individual can be charged with a felony for written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.”

7News on Friday spoke with several students at Coconut Creek High School, where cameras showed a heightened police presence.

Police said an online bomb threat was posted on Instagram against the school, located at 1400 NW 44th Ave., Thursday night.

I didn’t even know if I should come to school. I thought my life was in danger, but I had no choice,” said student Mierre Smith.

“It happens all over every year, somebody lying about a bomb threat to get people’s reaction,” said student Mekhi Johnson. “It gets tired, and it’s lame. I’m tired of it.”

But it’s one threat after the other, it seems.

“A lot of people are not going to school, ’cause they’re scared of not being able to come back,” said student A’mia Anglin.

South of the county line, someone made an online threat to Lamar Louise Curry Middle School, located at 15750 SW 47th St. in Southwest Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade Schools Police said.

“After what we’ve been through with the Parkland shooting, we definitely need to make sure that our kids do stay safe,” said Kevin Smith, an employee at Coconut Creek High School.

Police said the person who made the threat to Lamar Louise Curry Middle School was arrested Friday.

Earlier in the week, an 11-year-old boy was arrested and charged with making a false bomb threat at Somerset Academy in Deerfield Beach, forcing students to evacuate.

The boy appeared in juvenile court on Thursday and was assigned to house arrest.

“The FBI should be able to identify these people before it gets to the school,” said Smith.

“I feel like, if you are the one doing these, that you need to stop. It is not good, and you are putting a lot of lives at risk,” said Anglin.

