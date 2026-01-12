WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities seek the public’s help as they investigate the possible attempted kidnapping of a girl in Weston.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the area of Bonaventure Boulevard and Sagemont Way, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered above several BSO cruisers parked near the campus of Sagemont Preparatory School along Sagemont Way.

Detectives said they are looking for a dark blue minivan, possibly Honda or Hyundai, being driven by a male subject who was masked and wearing a hoodie.

Authorities urge anyone who thinks they’ve seen this vehicle or driver to call 911.

