PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Pembroke Park that left one person dead and two men injured.

Around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local police officers, were at the scene near the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street.

Now, 7News is learning that the two men injured are responsible for the fatal shooting, according to detectives.

They remain in the hospital, but will be arrested and face murder charges.

Shoes and clothes were seen scattered across the ground at the Crosswinds Apartments as authorities investigated a bloody crime scene.

Richard White, a resident of the building, said he heard seven rapid shots fire continuously.

“When I heard the shots, I just laid there in my bed, and my daughter came in the room. She was like, ‘Did you hear that? Was that firecrackers or gunshots?'” recalled White. “I was like, ‘Well, hopefully it was fireworks, but you’ll find out in a minute,’ and literally, four minutes later, that’s when the whole building erupted. There was someone dead in the stairwell and two others in the alleyway.”

A 7News viewer took a video on their cellphone of the body that lay in a pool of blood.

Detectives were on the scene for hours, as they spoke to witnesses and gathered more information about the crime.

White said no one in the complex seemed to recognize the men, and he does not think they lived there.

“You won’t ever believe it’s going to happen in your area,” he said. “You hear it in other places, you know, it can happen anywhere, but for it to happen in your building and that close — it’s just an eye opener like, life is precious​.”

The two victims that survived were transported to the hospital.

BSO is leading the investigation and has not made any arrests at this time.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.