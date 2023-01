DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train in Dania Beach.

Around 10 p.m., Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway, Monday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

BSO’s homicide and crime scene units are investigating the incident.

