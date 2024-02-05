LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood after of a shooting sent one person to the hospital.

On Monday morning, investigators were on the scene at the 3000 block of Northwest 29th Street where residents were seen sitting outside of their homes.

According to dispatcher radio, the first call about the shooting came in around 3 a.m. when someone reported that their house was shot at, injuring someone inside the home.

The mother of the victim said her 33-year-old son was shot outside of their home.

One neighbor said he hear at least two gunshots.

“I was scared about it because I heard the shot. It was very loud,” he recalled. “So I thought it was close by.”

A woman described what she witnessed.

“I don’t know what transpired but all I know is that he was injured,” she said. “There’s a lot going through my head, but all I know God was seeing through. So, that’s the most important part.”

Another woman explained the noise was very loud and disturbing.

“To hear gunshots that close, not knowing it was next door,” she said.

Officials have only confirmed that one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the Broward Health North, according to the victim’s mother.

There is no word yet on a description of the shooter or who they may be looking for.

Detectives with the violent crimes unit is investigating the scene as they collect evidence of the crime.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

