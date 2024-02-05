LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood after reports of a shooting.

On Monday morning, investigators were on the scene at the 3000 block of 29th Street where residents were seen sitting outside of their homes.

According to dispatcher radio, the first call about the shooting came in around 3 a.m. when someone reported that their house was shot at, injuring someone inside the home.

One neighbor said he hear at least two gunshots.

“I was scared about it because I heard the shot. It was very loud,” he recalled. “So I thought it was close by.”

Officials have only confirmed that one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital.

No word yet on a description of the shooter or who they may be looking for.

Detectives with the violent crimes unit is investigating the scene as they collect evidence of the crime.

