OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit have launched an investigation into an incident involving a Tri-Rail train and a pedestrian that resulted in a fatality.

Authorities received multiple reports of a collision between a train and a pedestrian near West Commercial Boulevard and Interstate 95 in Oakland Park at approximately 6:15 a.m., Sunday.

According to BSO, the train engineer informed detectives that the juvenile male had been walking on the tracks from the west to the east before abruptly stopping, leading to the unfortunate collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.