HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are looking for answers after a mother and daughter died after a shooting late Friday night on Florida’s Turnpike.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the mother, Beatrice Saintvil, was driving north on the Turnpike, just south of Hollywood Boulevard when someone started shooting at her vehicle. Saintvil and her 4-year-old daughter were hit by bullets.

“On Friday, June 7, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol advised that they had responded to a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, Hollywood Fire Rescue also responded and they transported the mom to a local hospital for treatment, where she later died. The 4-year-old daughter sadly was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Caro.

Saintvil called 911 after the shooting but initially, she did not tell the operator that she and her daughter were shot.

“The caller kept stating ‘Where’s the baby,’ and ‘Get up, get up,” said a dispatcher.

People who knew the mother said her daughter was her whole life. She was looking forward to celebrating her daughter’s fifth birthday.

“This is one of those cases that truly breaks your heart. We’re talking about a mom and her 4-year-old daughter shot to death inside their vehicle,” said Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro.

The Florida Highway Patrol and BSO state this was not a crash but a double murder.

“There are gunshots,” said a BSO officer.

The family is heartbroken as Saintvil and her daughter were killed in a senseless crime.

Police are investigating whether it was road rage or if the two victims were targeted, but they need help looking for answers.

“Detectives have more questions than answers and they really need the public to come forward,” said Caro.

Police want to know the kind of car following the victim’s car.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.