POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near the 700 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue in Pompano Beach after deputies say they were forced to fire after an exchange between a subject.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., on Tuesday, when deputies responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about an armed man who fired a shot.

When deputies arrived there was some form of an exchange between the deputies and the subject. That is when deputies say they were forced to fire.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the man to an area hospital where he is recovering.

Neighbors say the man was a veteran with military experience and owned guns.

The 911 caller told 7News that it appeared the man was experiencing a mental episode as she recalled him arguing with himself before firing shots.

The man’s exact condition is unknown as of Wednesday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a preliminary investigation, so details remain limited at this time.

