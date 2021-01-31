BSO investigating deputy-involved shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, the investigation began in Lauderhill, outside of Vegas Cabaret off University Drive, where a woman was shot in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Investigators said a man drove the victim to Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes.

At around 4:35 a.m., officials said, officers and deputies were trying to talk to the driver who took the woman to the hospital, along the 5000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

However, authorities said, the man attempted to flee from law enforcement and get into a waiting car.

As Lauderhill Police officers were attempting to subdue that man, the person behind the wheel of the waiting car began to drive toward the officers.

Investigators said the deputy, fearing the driver was going to hit the officers. fired at the vehicle.

The vehicle fled from the scene, and it’s unclear whether the deputy hit the car or a person.

The woman who was originally shot was eventually transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Lauderhill Police continue to investigate the shooting outside of Vegas Cabaret.

If you have any information on either incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

