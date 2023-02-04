LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that involved a pedestrian in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to officials, around 4 a.m., deputies responded to Northwest 19th Street and North State Road 7 where they found a person dead on the scene after being hit by a car.

Fire rescue crews were also on the scene.

Lanes were blocked on SR-7 but have since reopened.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is in charge of the investigation.

