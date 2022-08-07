TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deadly discovery in a Tamarac canal.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue and the BSO Dive Team responded to a call of a body found floating in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place , just after 9 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said they recovered the body of a woman.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death and identity.

