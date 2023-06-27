POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Officers are investigating after a body was found on the beach near Hillsboro Inlet.

The victim was located on the south side of Hillsboro next to the rocks.

It appears the victim is deceased and lost a tremendous amount of blood.

A BSO marine agent was also on the scene.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

