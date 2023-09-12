POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) responded to the scene after reports of gunfire in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, Monday.

Just after 8 p.m., deputies responded to the area of 421 NW 7th Terrace, canvassing the vicinity for potential victims and witnesses.

According to officials, a barrage of bullets was unleashed outside a Pompano Beach home while a car parked in the driveway along Northwest Seventh Terrace and Fourth Street bore the brunt of the gunfire with its windows shattered by multiple rounds.

Officials said initial investigations determined there were no injuries as a result of the gunfire, but it remains unclear if anyone was in the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

As of now, BSO has not provided any confirmation regarding the presence of individuals inside the targeted vehicle at the time of the shooting.

As the investigation unfolds, BSO will continue to provide updates on the incident.

