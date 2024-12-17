POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office was investigating an office park that involves several businesses in Pompano Beach.

BSO vehicles were seen surrounding the area of the 3100 block of North Andrews Avenue on Monday evening.

7News cameras captured several deputies walking back and forth around the building with their guns drawn and with a police dog.

It is unclear what or who deputies are looking for.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.