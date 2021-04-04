BSO investigates military device discovered on shores of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A large military device has washed up on the shores of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The large military device with the word “inert” written across it was discovered by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Sunday morning.

BSO deputies, the bomb squad, and members of the U.S. Air Force were called to the scene.

So far, there have been no evacuations but the area of the beach where it was discovered has been closed off.

How that device washed up on the shore is currently under investigation.

