POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left one man dead and another recovering in the hospital.

Deputies were called to the 3200 block of Northeast First Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday following reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Jacarey Love suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies tried to perform life-saving measures before paramedics rushed Love to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A second man was also shot and taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released.

So far, no arrests have been announced, and the shooter has not been identified.

If you have any information on this, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

