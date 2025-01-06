POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred around 5:55 a.m., Saturday, in the 2700 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

BSO said that emergency crews found an unidentified woman who was transported to Broward Health North, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to investigators, the victim was crossing West Atlantic Boulevard northbound when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Witnesses told detectives that a dark-colored sedan stopped briefly after the crash, and a male driver exited the car, acknowledged the victim, and then fled northbound on Powerline Road, according to investigators.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the driver or vehicle to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Carlos De Jesus at 954-321-4842 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the U.S.

