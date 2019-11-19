BSO investigates death at Weston home

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting a death investigation at a home in Weston.

The incident occurred on the 16000 block of Crestview Lane, at around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where BSO cruisers circled the cul-de-sac of the neighborhood and detectives appeared to be comforting someone.

According to a neighbor, a man apparently killed his wife, but this has yet to be confirmed by police.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.