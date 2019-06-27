BSO investigates crash that prompted temporary road closures in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a bad early morning crash that occurred in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the two-car crash along North Dixie Highway and East Commercial Boulevard, just after midnight, Thursday.

Officials said the crash temporarily forced the southbound lanes of North Dixie Highway to shut down.

The roadway has since been reopened.

7News cameras captured two badly damaged Nissan Altimas and debris all over the road.

An officer pointed out that one of the large pieces of debris sitting at the intersection is an engine from one of the cars.

It’s unclear what injuries, if any, the occupants of the cars sustained.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.