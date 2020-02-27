BSO investigates car found in Tamarac canal

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating after a car was found in a canal in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the canal near an apartment complex in the area of Northwest 58th Court and 46th Avenue, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where deputies could be seen talking to a distraught woman.

Officials have not confirmed whether there was a body inside the submerged car.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.