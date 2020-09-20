BSO investigates attempted robbery at Fort Lauderdale gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an attempted robbery at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred at the Valero gas station located at Northwest 24th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard, Sunday morning.

According to BSO, a man entered the gas station with a gun, and the clerk defended himself and fired a shot at the attempted robber.

The man’s condition is unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.