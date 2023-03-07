TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigated a neighborhood in Tamarac after they received a call regarding a delayed report of a shooting that left one person dead, Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene where deputies found the body of a man near the 8800 block of Northwest 75th Court.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units investigated the area to determine how the incident unfolded.

Although it has not been confirmed by investigators, some neighbors believe the crime may have been domestic.

“I guess he shot her then shot himself,” said one man that lives in the area.

Another woman said she believes a woman shot her boyfriend and ran off to hide from authorities.

The Broward County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

